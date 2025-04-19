Emraan Makes History In Srinagar

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is all set to make history by becoming the first film to have its red carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years.

The actor feels it's an 'important and symbolic moment'.

Emraan visited Srinagar ahead of the premiere.

"We were shooting for about 30 days for our film Ground Zero. I feel happy to come back to Srinagar. It feels very nice. The weather is good here, it is better than Mumbai," Hashmi said.

"It is a very important and symbolic moment for the people here, for this region. The people here are very good and talented but they need a medium, an avenue in films and television to explore their creativity in any stream," he said.

IMAGE: Co-Producer Arhan Bagati, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Sai Tamhankar, Emraan Hashmi, Producer Farhan Akhtar and Director Tejas Deoskar.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

The action thriller chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who leads an operation to track Ghazi Baba, the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on Parliament and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat.

Sai Tamhankar plays Emraan's wife in the film.

A special screening of Ground Zero was hosted for the BSF jawans in Srinagar.

The film releases on April 25.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff; curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff