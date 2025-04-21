HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jyotika-Suriya's Temple Visit

Jyotika-Suriya's Temple Visit

REDIFF MOVIES
April 21, 2025 12:40 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

Jyotika is grateful for the way her career is going, and she gives thanks to the Gods by undertaking spiritual trips along with husband Suriya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

'Blessed to have visited the sacred Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya during the auspicious new year!' Jyotika writes.

The Mahalaxmi temple is in Kolhapur while the Kamakhya temple is situated in Guwahati, Assam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

'Starting my next film... I thank you for your love and blessings always.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

Jyotika will start shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's courtroom drama, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

Jyotika, who was last seen in the OTT series Dabba Cartel, saw a career upswing after her 2024 release Shaitaan became a big hit. The same year, Jyotika turned in an award-winning, impactful performance in Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

Jyotika will soon start work in Shaitaan 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

Here's looking forward to seeing a lot more from Jyotika this year!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
