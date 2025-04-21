Jyotika-Suriya's Temple Visit

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

Jyotika is grateful for the way her career is going, and she gives thanks to the Gods by undertaking spiritual trips along with husband Suriya.

'Blessed to have visited the sacred Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya during the auspicious new year!' Jyotika writes.

The Mahalaxmi temple is in Kolhapur while the Kamakhya temple is situated in Guwahati, Assam.

'Starting my next film... I thank you for your love and blessings always.'

Jyotika will start shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's courtroom drama, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Jyotika, who was last seen in the OTT series Dabba Cartel, saw a career upswing after her 2024 release Shaitaan became a big hit. The same year, Jyotika turned in an award-winning, impactful performance in Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Jyotika will soon start work in Shaitaan 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn.

Here's looking forward to seeing a lot more from Jyotika this year!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff