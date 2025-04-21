HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Akshay May Have A Winner With Kesari 2

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 21, 2025 10:41 IST

x

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar with Simon Paisley Day in Kesari 2.

Akshay Kumar may score a winner with his latest film, Kesari: Chapter 2.

The film was expected to start slow, considering its genre as well as the fact that it's an A certificate movie.

But since it released on the partial holiday of Good Friday, that helped to add a couple of crores to its first day numbers of Rs 7.84 crore (Rs 78.4 million).

A good growth was needed on Saturday and Sunday, since it features a big star like Akshay Kumar and is backed by Karan Johar. The film has been produced at a good scale and with R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the cast as well, a lot of moolah has been spent on it.

The good news is that the weekend saw enhanced footfalls, and the film ended up entering double digits. It went past the Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) mark, which reflects well on Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial.

Kesari: Chapter 2 has now collected Rs 30 crore* (Rs 300 million) and it sure looks that the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark will be crossed by the end of the first week.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol in Jaat.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat Also ended up gathering around Rs 13 crore (Rs 130 million) more on the weekend, and has now gone past Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million).

The film is a decent success though it could have been much better going by its massy theme and treatment.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
