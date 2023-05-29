Jacqueline, Salman, Vicky Rock IIFA

The annual IIFA weekend in Abu Dhabi saw Bollywood's top stars in attendance, as they walked the green carpet and put up power-packed performances. The top awards were given out too.

Here are the highlights.

Jacqueline Fernandes wears shades of blue, pink and purple.

She was among the performers and grooved to Jumme Ki Raat and Show Me The Thumka.

IIFA ambassador Salman Khan danced to Seeti Maar from Radhe and Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

He also grooved to Aaja Soniye from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and was joined by boys from the Norwegian dance group, Quick Style.

Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan shared a fun moment when they danced to Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik's first film as an adult, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Vicky later bowed in front of the Krrish actor as a gesture of respect.

Hrithik bagged the Best Actor award for his action-packed performance in Vikram Vedha.

Vicky and his Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan interacted with the media to promote their film.

'I think he (Vicky) is extremely versatile and that is his big strength. He knows best how to transform into any character,' Sara gushed.

'We are just really very excited to be here and bring our film. We come to IIFA and celebrate Indian cinema. This time, the cherry on the cake is that we brought our film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. We always get so much love from Abu Dhabi, it's our little way of giving a return gift,' Vicky added.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke releases this Friday, June 2.

Vicky and Abhishek were among the IIFA hosts.

As were Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan.

Varun Dhawan is the 'Entertainer Number 1', and danced to a mashup of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song Shava Shava and his song Garmi from Street Dancer 3D.

Kriti Sanon impressed the audience with her performance on the Param Sundari song from her film Mimi. The Norwegian dance group Quick Style joined her.

She also performed on Apna Bana Le from her horror comedy film Bhediya and Munda Sohna Hun Main from the romantic comedy Shehzada.

Nora Fatehi looks red hot.

She danced to Yeh Mera Dil and Laila Main Laila.

Rakul Singh gave a retro performance, as she danced to Aaiye Meharbaan, Babuji Dheere Chalna, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua and Meraa Naama Chin Chin Chu.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives ladies -- Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari -- announced that they were going on a world tour for the show's next season.

When Dia Mirza posed with R Madhavan at IIFA, fans demanded a Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel!

Congratulating Madhavan for his Best Director win, Dia writes, 'Has it really been 22 years @actormaddy. Congratulations on your award! Keep shining.'

Urvashi Rautela takes her Cannes fashion to IIFA!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen Khan/Instagram

Fardeen Khan had the cutest Plus One: Daughter Diani, whose paternal grandfather is the late flamboyant Feroze Khan and maternal grandmother is movie legend Mumtaz.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shimmers in white.

Radhika Madan kisses the coveted trophy.

With inputs from ANI