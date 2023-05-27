Cannes: Surveen Shines Bright

Photographs: Kind courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

The Cannes Film Festival may be nearing its end. but the bevy of Indian beauties continue to make their appearances in it.

Surveen Chawla, who was seen recently in Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Verma's Rana Naidu, is the latest to put together a photoshoot at the French Riviera.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Suveen writes, 'When at Cannes shine brighter than the sun. Thanks to my most amazing team for making my vision come to life.'

Surveen wore a yellow embellished lehengam designed by Seema Gujral.

She completed her look with a layered necklace, matching floral hath phool and statement rings.

Yellow sure makes everyone look good, and Aditi Rao Hydari would agree!