It's Bhediya time for Kriti-Varun!

The Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer, Bhediya, has released to good reviews.

And Bollywood, looking for those elusive post-Covid box office successes, is celebrating.

On Thursday night, the stars were glittering at the film's special screening.

Kriti Sanon looks pretty as poses against various shades of green.

According to our reviewer, Sukanya Verma, Varun Dhawan has upped his entertainer game exponentially in Bhediya.

The film's lead actors. Did a bhediya leave that bloody scratch at their feet?

Kriti brings her family along -- parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur.

Abhishek Banerjee has some cool one-liners in the film.

Deepak Dobriyal is called Panda in the film!

Bhediya Director Amar Kaushik.

Nimrat Kaur.

Radhika Madan.

Raashii Khanna.

Vaani Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor.

Yami Gautam.

Sharvari.

Avneet Kaur.

Elli AvrRam.

Sophie Choudry.

Shahid Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao, who's his collaboration with Bhediya Director Amar Kaushik in Stree was a huge success, makes a special appearance in Bhediya..

Sonakshi Sinha is joined by her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal.

Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi.

Zayed Khan and his wife Mallika make a rare appearance.

Maniesh Paul and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan brought his with his granddaughter Anjini along.

Ram Madhvani with wife Amita.

Poonam Dhillon with son Anmol Thakeria.

Kriti's Bareilly Ki Barfi Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with husband Nitesh Tiwari.

Ashutosh Gowariker with wife Sunita.

Varun shares a laugh with his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya Director Shashank Khaitan and his wife Nalini.

Karan Johar, Siddharth P Malhotra and Punit Malhotra.

Directors: Milap Zaveri, Kunal Deshmukh and Nikhil Dwivedi.