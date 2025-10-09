Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian film industry.

Both her professional and personal journeys serve as an inspiration, especially when it comes to teaching women the importance of independence, particularly financial freedom, and how to wisely enjoy their hard-earned wealth.

On Wednesday, during an insightful session in Delhi, Kareena opened up about her idea of wealth has evolved over the years.

"The idea of wealth has changed in my own life, obviously, because of working for the last 26 years has changed the entire way of the way I look at wealth. When I started (my career) to now, things have changed," she says.

"Actors have started putting their way across where they would also want to be paid equally, firstly, as their male counterparts. So that has also added to a lot of character to our women as well as what wealth stands for today. It's a lot more than just having money in the bank," Kareena adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

She emphasised that she has always been clear about not compromising her independence as an actor, even after she got married to Saif Ali Khan.

"Today, people want to have an experience of life as well. So I think that comes along the way as you experience work, as you get married, you want to have your own independence. That's what happened with me," she says.

"I always wanted to have my own independence as an actor, even after I got married to Saif. That was one thing which was very, very clear. Then, of course, now as a mother, the idea is to enjoy my wealth in today's every single day, but to also look out for the future," Kareena states.

On the work front, Kareena has started shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, in which she will share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff