Inside Salman's Fancy Farmhouse

Nirvan Khan recently posted pictures of uncle Salman Khan's luxurious farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai.
Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's young son shared pictures of a relaxing holiday with some members of the family.
Here, Nirvan takes a dip with aunt Arpita Khan Sharma, her children Ayat and Ahil and his cousin Arhaan Khan (Arbaaz and Malaika's son).
Ayat gets a fun ride.
Then the ride gets even better!
Aunt Alvira Khan Agnihotri gets some love, as she poses with Nirvan, Arhaan and some friends.
Yet another interesting ride for Ayat!
Crossing a river.
Walking through nature.
Ayat and Nirvaan play some arcade-style basketball.
The farmhouse invitation doesn't extend to everyone!
A cave with a waterfall.
A mountain in the mist.
The horses get clicked.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff