Inside Salman's Fancy Farmhouse

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

Nirvan Khan recently posted pictures of uncle Salman Khan's luxurious farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's young son shared pictures of a relaxing holiday with some members of the family.

Here, Nirvan takes a dip with aunt Arpita Khan Sharma, her children Ayat and Ahil and his cousin Arhaan Khan (Arbaaz and Malaika's son).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

Ayat gets a fun ride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

Then the ride gets even better!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

Aunt Alvira Khan Agnihotri gets some love, as she poses with Nirvan, Arhaan and some friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

Yet another interesting ride for Ayat!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

Crossing a river.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

Walking through nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

Ayat and Nirvaan play some arcade-style basketball.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

The farmhouse invitation doesn't extend to everyone!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

A cave with a waterfall.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

A mountain in the mist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirvan Khan/Instagram

The horses get clicked.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff