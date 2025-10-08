Keir Starmer's Day Out With Rani

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer got a taste of Bollywood when he visited Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios.

Rani Mukerji dutifully played the host even as her husband YRF Chairman Aditya Chopra expectedly stayed away from the cameras.

Glimpses from Sir Keir's morning at YRF.

Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

Rani introduces Sir Keir to Bollywood.

Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

"The official meeting between the UK PM and Indian producers was a fruitful discussion about making movies together," sources said.

Sir Keir announced that YRF will shoot three major projects in the UK starting in 2026.

Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

Will Rani's Mardaani cop now hunt down the villain in the UK?

Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

Sir Keir gets a front row seat alongside Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani and Rani.

Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

Sir Keir sat behind an audio mixing desk where he reportedly listened to a song from one of Bollywood's most popular films, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

Watching how films are made.

Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

Sir Keir is in Mumbai on a two-day visit, and he's obviously making the most of it.

With inputs from PTI.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff