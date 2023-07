Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Dutta/Instagram

Celebrity couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Shethwelcomed their first child on Wednesday, July 19.

Although Ishita and Vatsal haven't confirmed anything on social media yet, a source claims that the couple have been blessed with a baby boy.

Ishita -- whose last movie release was the big hit Drishyam 2 -- announced her pregnancy on March 31, and they had their baby shower in May.

The couple, who fell in love during the shooting of the television show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, wed in 2017.