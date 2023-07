Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

As Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on July 18, husband Nick Jonas wished his wife with a cute message on social media.

Posting this picture, he writes, 'I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love.'

The two look adorable -- and very good looking! -- as they cuddle on a yacht.

The celebrations seemed to have started early, as the couple was recently spotted at the Wimbledon women's final, where they shared the Royal Box with many other celebrities.