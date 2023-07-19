News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Is Ruling The Box Office At 68?

Who Is Ruling The Box Office At 68?

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
July 19, 2023 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Spearheading the ensemble cast of the Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva, Rohini Hattangadi has hit a 50 at the box office and that too in just 17 days!

What makes it all the more special is that she has done that at the age of 68.

It goes to show the power of content and how good cinema -- and not stars -- is embraced by the audiences.

Kedar Shinde's Baipan Bhari Deva released three weekends ago, and the box office collections have gone well past the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark. The film has been seeing an extraordinary word of mouth and one wonders just how high it will climb.

The film also stars Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar, Deepa Parab and Shilpa Navalkar, and tells the story of six estranged sisters, who decide to take part in a Mangalgauri competition, and reunite at their childhood home to practice.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOGINDER TUTEJA
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet The Baharla Ha Madhumas Girl
Meet The Baharla Ha Madhumas Girl
Mission Impossible Earns Rs 65 Crores!
Mission Impossible Earns Rs 65 Crores!
'Friendship is the key to making a film'
'Friendship is the key to making a film'
What's so special about Vinesh? Antim lashes out
What's so special about Vinesh? Antim lashes out
Did You Just Join The NDA, Ajitdada?
Did You Just Join The NDA, Ajitdada?
Rohit backs Kishan to play more Test cricket
Rohit backs Kishan to play more Test cricket
FPIs to get breather for passive breaches
FPIs to get breather for passive breaches

More like this

'I won't kill anyone to get what I want'

'I won't kill anyone to get what I want'

'I don't believe in favouritism'

'I don't believe in favouritism'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances