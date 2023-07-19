News
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Bhumi Spent Her Birthday

How Bhumi Spent Her Birthday

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 19, 2023 12:31 IST
Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 34th birthday on July 18 in a room full of red roses!

It was obviously a good birthday, and she writes, 'I feel so blessed and loved :) Thank you, for all your love and wishes. Couldn't have asked for a better day.'

Bhumi gives us a peek into how she spent the day.

 

So many birthday cakes to cut!

 

Time for a dress change and many more clicks.

 

It's a candle-lit birthday party.

 

Earlier in the day, Bhumi kept her diet simple, perhaps so that she could enjoy all that cake later!

 

It may be pouring in Mumbai, but the flower show for Bhumi's birthday continues.

 

Bhumi's sister Samiksha and their friends join the party.

 

Now dressed in black, Bhumi tucks into her birthday dinner.

 

A lavish birthday spread.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
