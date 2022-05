Nia Sharma's Kashmir Holiday

Television actor Nia Sharma holidays in Kashmir and makes some beautiful pictures.

Please click on the images for a look at Nia's travel album.

IMAGE: Nia goes red in paradise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunning under the blue skies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Riding through the rugged landscape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Taking a walk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Ek selfie toh banti hai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: All set to ride the sledge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Did Nia have a fall?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. Truly Kashmir, eh Nia?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Nia imbibes Kashmir's beauty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram