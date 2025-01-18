HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is Tiger Shroff Nude?

January 18, 2025 11:26 IST

Kalki gets honoured in London... Sanjana starts journaling... Ishaan's no-shave month...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff is preparing for Baaghi 4, which is slated to release on September 5, and starts by sharing a close up of his muscles.

'Prep for the final... begins.. #4,' he writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin gets honoured at the Goldsmiths, University of London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'Starting the day with journaling is a whole different joy,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry looks glam in Bahrain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh goes natural.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'On a film set you have #BehindtheScenes #bts On a photo shoot you have #UndertheSeams #uts All the madness that goes behind capturing that one perfect shot!!!' Lara Dutta tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter has a no-shave month.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

