I Want To Talk Arrives On OTT

The second seasons of OTT's two best shows, Paatal Lok and Severance, coming up. Sukanya Verma lists your options.

I Want to Talk

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English. Hindi

One of 2024's best films and Abhishek Bachchan's career best, Shoojit Sircar's endearing I Want to Talk stars the actor as an ailing NRI undergoing multiple surgeries over a period of many years as well as a father trying to mend the growing distance between him and his daughter.

Paatal Lok Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Five years after it first dropped on OTT and left us riveted by its complex storytelling and hard-hitting performances, Paatal Lok's formidable team returns with a hugely anticipated second season of the police procedural.

Severance Season 2

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

After a universally acclaimed season one, the cast and crew of Severance returns for an equally rousing second season of the science-fiction dystopia meets workplace thriller.

Rifle Club

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

An elite rifle club turns into a venue for pandemonium following the arrival of an actor hoping to learn hunting tactics for a movie role and a couple on the run from a deadly don.

The Truth: Unmasked

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A special investigative team of reporters dubbed 'Trigger' goes about justice seeking in the brand new Korean action-comedy series.

Chidiya Udd

Where to watch? Amazon MXPlayer, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Based on Abid Surti's book, Cages the eight-part series chronicles the journey of a Rajasthan runaway into Mumbai's dark, crime-ridden underbelly.

The Roshans

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Get up close and personal with the Roshan family -- actor-filmmaker Rakesh and his music director brother Rajesh and Hrithik, completing 25 years in the industry, as they carry on Composer Roshan's legacy in the new Netflix documentary.

Pani

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Crime and retribution reign supreme in Joju George's directorial debut wherein a pair of men on a disruption spree and local kingpin clash over a cat and mouse chase.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: English

Based on the comic book character, yet another attempt to reboot the Hellboy franchise dives into superhero horror action in the 1950s after the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense agent comes across a community of witches led by a sinister evil.

Public Disorder

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Italian (with subtitles)

The strains and pressures faced by riot police officers assigned the task of controlling civil unrest in the aftermath of a demonstration form the focus of the Italian TV series.

Lovers Anonymous

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Turkish (with subtitles)

What happens when a romance cynic running a love hospital designed to cure patients of the malady bumps into a believer? Lovers Anonymous finds out.