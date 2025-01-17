Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor at the Deva trailer launch.

"We hope Saif Ali Khan's health is better and are concerned for him," Shahid Kapoor said about his Rangoon co-star, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his apartment.

Khan, 54, received six stab injuries, and required surgery He is now out of danger.

"We are shocked with what happened with him in a personal space. It's difficult to absorb (something like this) in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police are trying their best," Shahid added.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com VIDEO: Watch Shahid Kapoor speaks on Saif's attack.

"Mumbai is a very safe city. When a family member or ladies go out at 2 am, it's still safe," Shahid says.

Saif and Shahid had shared the screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 period movie Rangoon, which also starred Kangana Ranaut.