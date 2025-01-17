HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Difficult To Absorb'

Source: PTI
January 17, 2025 18:37 IST

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor at the Deva trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"We hope Saif Ali Khan's health is better and are concerned for him," Shahid Kapoor said about his Rangoon co-star, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his apartment.

Khan, 54, received six stab injuries, and required surgery He is now out of danger.

"We are shocked with what happened with him in a personal space. It's difficult to absorb (something like this) in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police are trying their best," Shahid added.

 
VIDEO: Watch Shahid Kapoor speaks on Saif's attack. Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

"Mumbai is a very safe city. When a family member or ladies go out at 2 am, it's still safe," Shahid says.

Saif and Shahid had shared the screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 period movie Rangoon, which also starred Kangana Ranaut.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
