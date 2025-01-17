Fadnavis Boosts Kangana's Confidence

Rasha is Azaad... Kriti in throwback mode... Saiee's day in London...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

A day before her film Emergency released in theatres, Kangana Ranaut screened it for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

She writes, 'Aaj @cmomaharashtra_ ji ne hamari team ke saath Emergency film dekhi aur hamara manobal badhaya. Aap bhi apne parivaar ke saath Emergency zaroor dekhein.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani is also ready with her debut film Azaad, co-starring Amaan Devgan, and writes, 'This is it. The day is finally here filming this movie has been the best part of my life, I can't believe I get to share this beautiful kahani with the rest of the world.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Gym days look and sound great now!' says Aahana Kumra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda shares a throwback from Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar enjoys her day in London and writes, 'had 24hrs to spend in ldn, spent it doing my fav thing (eating Chinese food).'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares how she celebrated her birthday: 'I am not a sadist, but... Waking up at 4 am, hiking for hours, and almost killing my friends with heatstroke (one got an ankle sprain, another hurt his knee, and one poor guy had no idea what he was getting into -- I lied to him!).

'I pushed my friends to the limit, but somehow they still haven't disowned me. Kaafi acche dost hai mere! And that lake at the end of our hike... Ufff! Heavenly! (Also, Bijlee swam for the first time) By far the most exciting and fulfilling birthday ever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

Aishwarya Rajesh shares a BTS picture from her Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which released on January 14.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar and her pet are 'Cool kids with impeccable jawlines.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

'Who said you can't look cute while sweating it out ?' asks Sandeepa Dhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

'Hallo frands, Chai peello!' invites Divyanka Tripathi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com