Sharmila Tagore Visits Saif In Hospital

IMAGE: A clearly upset Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan leave Lilavati Hospital. Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Soha Ali Khan visited the Lilavati Hospital to check on his condition following the shocking attack on him at his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital. Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Later, Saif's children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, also arrived to check on him.

Just before that, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a statement.

'It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,' read the statement.

'While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.'

IMAGE: Media personnel stationed outside Lilavati hospital where Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery. Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

The incident at Saif's residence has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai and has left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried.

An intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

As Saif attempted to intervene, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining six stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com