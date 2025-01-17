Are You Ready For Rasha-Aaman's Azaad?

Film folk stepped out to watch debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn's new film, Azaad which released on January 17. Read the review here.

Rasha Thadani glams up for the screening of her debut film.

Co-star Aaman Devgan gives out 'intense' vibes like his uncle, Ajay Devgn.

And here they are together!

Kajol cheers for Aaman.

Raveena Tandon and son Ranbir cheer for Rasha.

Tamannaah Bhatia shows the ultimate support for the Azaad team, by wearing a t-shirt with their hit song.

Diana Penty stars in Azaad.

Mouni Roy/

Rasha and Aaman join Director Abhishek Kapoor with his wife and Producer Pragya Yadav as well as Ronnie Screwvala/

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl with their son Ranveer.

Manjariand Prasad Oak.

Vikramaditya Motwane with Ishika Mohan.

Maniesh Paul.

Suchitra Pillai with daughter Annika Kjeldsen.

Vatsal Seth has always shared a close bond with the Devgns.

Neelam and Samir Soni.

Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh.

Govinda's son, Yashvardan Ahuja/

Ahmed Khan with wife Shaira.

Boney Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com