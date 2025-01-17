HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Are You Ready For Rasha-Aaman's Azaad?

Are You Ready For Rasha-Aaman's Azaad?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2025 18:00 IST

x

Film folk stepped out to watch debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn's new film, Azaad which released on January 17. Read the review here.

Rasha Thadani glams up for the screening of her debut film.

 

Co-star Aaman Devgan gives out 'intense' vibes like his uncle, Ajay Devgn.

 

And here they are together!

 

Kajol cheers for Aaman.

 

Raveena Tandon and son Ranbir cheer for Rasha.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia shows the ultimate support for the Azaad team, by wearing a t-shirt with their hit song.

 

Diana Penty stars in Azaad.

 

Mouni Roy/

 

Rasha and Aaman join Director Abhishek Kapoor with his wife and Producer Pragya Yadav as well as Ronnie Screwvala/

 

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl with their son Ranveer.

 

Manjariand Prasad Oak.

 

Vikramaditya Motwane with Ishika Mohan.

 

Maniesh Paul.

 

Suchitra Pillai with daughter Annika Kjeldsen.

 

Vatsal Seth has always shared a close bond with the Devgns.

 

Neelam and Samir Soni.

 

Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh.

 

Govinda's son, Yashvardan Ahuja/

 

Ahmed Khan with wife Shaira.

 

Boney Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Azaad Review
Azaad Review
'Film Industry Doesn't Like New Things'
'Film Industry Doesn't Like New Things'
Meet The 'Real' Hero of Azaad
Meet The 'Real' Hero of Azaad
Azaad Teaser: There Is Promise Here
Azaad Teaser: There Is Promise Here
I Want To Talk Arrives On OTT
I Want To Talk Arrives On OTT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Babes In Boots: Priyanka, Esha, Alia..

webstory image 2

Seen Sindhu's Diamond Ring?

webstory image 3

In Mumbai for Coldplay? Must-See Places

VIDEOS

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city Ayodhya1:06

Severe cold and dense fog wreak havoc in religious city...

Kartik Aryan seen in a different style at the airport0:27

Kartik Aryan seen in a different style at the airport

Latest visuals: Mumbai Police detains key suspect in Saif stabbing3:16

Latest visuals: Mumbai Police detains key suspect in Saif...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD