Is This The Best Part Of Vaani's Day?

Anil wishes his 'best bud'... Sunny's Baap Of All Films... John goes biking...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor gets ready for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Her life may be in 'motion', but her hand always reaches out to her favourite cuppa!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wishes her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on his 32nd birthday on November 9: 'Happy happy Birthday to my very Handsome brother. I have an incredibly soft spot for you and can thus never say no to you. Love you so much Harsh. Have the best year, you deserve it.'

Daddy Anil Kapoor adds, 'Happy Birthday Harsh!! My son & best bud!! I just want you to know that I will always believe in you.. and your choice of shoes! Love you! Here's to never losing faith and hope.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol shares a pic with Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt from his next film and calls it '#BaapOfAllFilms. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal'.

It will be directed by Vivek Chauhan, who was an assistant director on Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham thanks wife Priya Runchal for organising a day full of memories.

'Had a great day on the track. Braked late at the apex, knee down … was beautiful. Thank you @iusman93 and @furiosaracing. Thank you @priyarunchal for organising my track day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mahesh Babu does a workout under wife Namrata Shirodkar's watchful gaze.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti eats her greens.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are 'Majorly missing Maldives'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover, who is waiting for his baby, gets his own version of a 'dad bod'.