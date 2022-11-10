News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This The Best Part Of Vaani's Day?

Is This The Best Part Of Vaani's Day?

By Rediff Movies
November 10, 2022 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anil wishes his 'best bud'... Sunny's Baap Of All Films... John goes biking...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor gets ready for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Her life may be in 'motion', but her hand always reaches out to her favourite cuppa!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wishes her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on his 32nd birthday on November 9: 'Happy happy Birthday to my very Handsome brother. I have an incredibly soft spot for you and can thus never say no to you. Love you so much Harsh. Have the best year, you deserve it.'

Daddy Anil Kapoor adds, 'Happy Birthday Harsh!! My son & best bud!! I just want you to know that I will always believe in you.. and your choice of shoes! Love you! Here's to never losing faith and hope.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol shares a pic with Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt from his next film and calls it '#BaapOfAllFilms. Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal'.

It will be directed by Vivek Chauhan, who was an assistant director on Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham thanks wife Priya Runchal for organising a day full of memories.

'Had a great day on the track. Braked late at the apex, knee down … was beautiful. Thank you @iusman93 and @furiosaracing. Thank you @priyarunchal for organising my track day.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Mahesh Babu does a workout under wife Namrata Shirodkar's watchful gaze.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti eats her greens.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are 'Majorly missing Maldives'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Karan Singh Grover, who is waiting for his baby, gets his own version of a 'dad bod'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know
Want To Date Sobhita? What You Must Know
What's Vijay Varma's Biggest Obsession?
What's Vijay Varma's Biggest Obsession?
What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!
What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!
T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs England
T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs England
Lalu's daughter to donate kidney to her father
Lalu's daughter to donate kidney to her father
Why haven't you arrested Jacqeline yet, court asks ED
Why haven't you arrested Jacqeline yet, court asks ED
MCD polls: BJP promises houses for slum dwellers
MCD polls: BJP promises houses for slum dwellers

More like this

Seen Kriti-Varun's Thumkeshwari Dance?

Seen Kriti-Varun's Thumkeshwari Dance?

Huma Wants Women To Feel Gorgeous. Here's Why

Huma Wants Women To Feel Gorgeous. Here's Why

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances