News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Seen Kriti-Varun's Thumkeshwari Dance?

Seen Kriti-Varun's Thumkeshwari Dance?

By Rediff Movies
October 31, 2022 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

So how did Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon spend their weekend? Dancing on the roof of a theatre of course!

The duo launched the song Thumkeshwari from their film Bhediya at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre (collectively known as the G7) by climbing onto the roof and showing off some thumkas.

 

Varun carries Kriti, DDLJ style.

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame.

 

It may be a horror comedy but what's a film without Bollywood's thumkas? And is Varun taking inspiration from Salman there?

 

A large crowd collected to watch Varun and Kriti spin their magic outside the theatre; Varun documents the moment.

 

Bhediya, Varun promises, will be a 'paisa vasool' film just like Stree.

 

Bhediya will release on November 25 but Varun gives everyone a sneak preview of his chemistry with Kriti.

 

Like this.

 

Varun and Kriti first starred together in the forgettable Rohit Shetty movie, Dilwale.

 

Their best, obviously, is yet to come and Bhediya may just be the answer.

 

Amar Kaushik joins his actors.

 

Thumkeshwari has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and he shows off some moves as well.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's 11 Best Diwali Looks
Bollywood's 11 Best Diwali Looks
'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'
'No heroine, no chiffon saris, no songs'
Why Kantara Is A Must Watch
Why Kantara Is A Must Watch
Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday
Modi to visit Morbi bridge collapse site on Tuesday
Recipe: Halloween Bites
Recipe: Halloween Bites
SC orders removal of two-finger test to confirm rape
SC orders removal of two-finger test to confirm rape
10 Haircare Mistakes To Avoid
10 Haircare Mistakes To Avoid

More like this

The Sky, The Sea And A Beauty Called Rakul

The Sky, The Sea And A Beauty Called Rakul

'Shivaji eclipsed even the Gods'

'Shivaji eclipsed even the Gods'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances