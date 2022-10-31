Seen Kriti-Varun's Thumkeshwari Dance?

So how did Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon spend their weekend? Dancing on the roof of a theatre of course!

The duo launched the song Thumkeshwari from their film Bhediya at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre (collectively known as the G7) by climbing onto the roof and showing off some thumkas.

Varun carries Kriti, DDLJ style.

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame.

It may be a horror comedy but what's a film without Bollywood's thumkas? And is Varun taking inspiration from Salman there?

A large crowd collected to watch Varun and Kriti spin their magic outside the theatre; Varun documents the moment.

Bhediya, Varun promises, will be a 'paisa vasool' film just like Stree.

Bhediya will release on November 25 but Varun gives everyone a sneak preview of his chemistry with Kriti.

Like this.

Varun and Kriti first starred together in the forgettable Rohit Shetty movie, Dilwale.

Their best, obviously, is yet to come and Bhediya may just be the answer.

Amar Kaushik joins his actors.

Thumkeshwari has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and he shows off some moves as well.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar