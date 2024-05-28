Is This M M Keeravani's Next Film?

IMAGE: Divya Khossla on the Hero Heeroine poster.

M M Keeravani has moved on since his global triumph.

"Everyone wants me to do Naatu Naatu again. But repetition has always been death for me. I would rather be jobless than a clone of myself. My next project is a complete departure from RRR," Keeravani, who won an Oscar last year for Naatu Naatu, tells Subhash K Jha.

Prerna Arora, the producer known for backing films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman and Pari, will team up with Keeravani for Hero Heeroine, which stars Divya Khossla and features a star-studded ensemble cast.

IMAGE: M M Keeravani. Photograph: Kind courtesy MM Keeravani/Instagram

The shoot for the film's first schedule starts with Divya Khossla and Soni Razdan in June in Hyderabad.