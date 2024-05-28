News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This M M Keeravani's Next Film?

Is This M M Keeravani's Next Film?

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 28, 2024 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Divya Khossla on the Hero Heeroine poster.

M M Keeravani has moved on since his global triumph.

"Everyone wants me to do Naatu Naatu again. But repetition has always been death for me. I would rather be jobless than a clone of myself. My next project is a complete departure from RRR," Keeravani, who won an Oscar last year for Naatu Naatu, tells Subhash K Jha.

Prerna Arora, the producer known for backing films like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Padman and Pari, will team up with Keeravani for Hero Heeroine, which stars Divya Khossla and features a star-studded ensemble cast.

 

IMAGE: M M Keeravani. Photograph: Kind courtesy MM Keeravani/Instagram

The shoot for the film's first schedule starts with Divya Khossla and Soni Razdan in June in Hyderabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
EXCLUSIVE! The Payal Kapadia Interview
EXCLUSIVE! The Payal Kapadia Interview
Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!
Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!
10 Ways To Wear White This Summer
10 Ways To Wear White This Summer
T20 World Cup: Finally, chance for bowlers to shine!
T20 World Cup: Finally, chance for bowlers to shine!
'Who Says Nitish Kumar Will Retire?'
'Who Says Nitish Kumar Will Retire?'
Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Kuskura
Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Kuskura
'Half a dozen of Oppn parties will perish after June 4'
'Half a dozen of Oppn parties will perish after June 4'

More like this

OTT Superhit Panchayat Is Back!

OTT Superhit Panchayat Is Back!

Alia's Adorable Picture With Raha

Alia's Adorable Picture With Raha

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances