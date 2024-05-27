Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!

While Deepika Padukone was sorely missed at Cannes this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Urvashi Rautela and others made their presence felt by making BOLD and BEAUTIFUL style statements.

Here's looking at the best of Bollywood outings at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Vote and let us know your favourite one!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela's eccentric fashion sense can be off putting sometimes, but when it comes to Cannes, the girl always puts her best fashion foot forward.

For the red carpet screening of Emilia Perez, Urvashi wore an eye-grabbing strapless blue gown along with a statement dancing fish necklace which stole the show without a doubt.

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a brief appearance at Cannes this year and her first outing was in a custom black and white Falguni Shane Peacock outfit with a long train featuring 3D gold embellishments all-over.

Aishwarya simply looked gorgeous with subtle makeup and those puffed up sleeves adding just the right amount of drama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn, Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet in a beautiful black and white strapless gown by Gaurav Gupta and rounded off her classy look with pearl earrings and some rings.

All we can say about Aditi's flawless look is that she's a stunner, don't you guys agree?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala made a sparkling debut at Cannes in a chic jumpsuit designed by Namrata Joshipura.

The snazzy plum-coloured outfit with sequin work all-over was indeed a refreshing sight amongst all the couture gowns and dresses. Kudos to Sobhita for staying true to her eclectic style mantra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

Another B-town beauty who made an impressive debut at Cannes was Kiara Advani. Kiara looked stunning in a custom off-shoulder pink and black gown which featured a dramatic pink bow at the back.

She completed her look with a striking neckpiece, her hair tied up in a bun and black lace gloves, giving old Hollywood glam vibes to perfection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy MIKAEL D/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez made her first appearance at Cannes and she hit the ball out of the park in a spectacular golden gown from the clothing brand Mikael D.

Jackie was a sight to behold in her glamorous avatar with dewy makeup, minimal accessories and loads of sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahana Goswami/Instagram

As a debutant at Cannes, Shahana Goswami went all out in the fashion department and nailed her looks.

Her sheer sequinned gown by Designer Rahul Mishra featuring golden sequin work and tassels was simply WOW and Shahana owned it like a true diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Preity Zinta, who made her Cannes debut back in 2006, was back at the French Rivera this year and made a striking style statement in a white studded gown with beads, sequins, crystals and pearls all-over.

Though the outfit wasn't avant garde, Preity looked elegant and won over the fashion police.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Sadhwani/Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani made a memorable debut at Cannes in an orange off-shoulder dress featuring a record-breaking long trail designed by Aanchal Dey.

Deepti walked the red carpet at the premiere of Quentin Dupieux's film Le Deuxieme Acte and made sure to turn heads with her style choice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna/Instagram

Prateik Babbar looked dapper walking the red carpet for the first time at Cannes in a custom all-black suit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Prateik attended the premiere of his mother's iconic film, Manthan, which was restored by the Film Federation of India.

Who SLAYED at Cannes This Year? VOTE!