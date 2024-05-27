Alia's Adorable Picture With Raha

Get your lowdown on what's going on in the world of Bollywood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is one of the most adorable star kids.

On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram to share glimpses of a sweet mother-daughter moment.

In the picture, Alia can be seen holding Raha on her lap and reading Baby Be Kind to her.

Good to see Alia teaching Raha the virtues of kindness early.

***

AbRam Turns 11

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

AbRam, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's younger son, turned 11 on May 27. It was a double celebration as AbRam's birthday coincided with KKR's victory in the IPL 2024 final.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Suhana posted a picture of AbRam and wrote, 'Good day to be the birthday boy.'

AbRam donned a KKR T-shirt with 'Champions of 2024' as he accompanied his dad on a walkabout around the Chepauk stadium.

***

Aryan wraps up Stardom

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram

Aryan Khan recently concluded filming Stardom, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by his parents. And to celebrate the wrap, he hosted a party for the film's cast and crew.

In the video doing the rounds on the Internet, Aryan is seen cutting a huge cake surrounded by actors and crew, including Bobby Deol.

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he had completed writing his first project.

In 2019, Shah Rukh told David Letterman in the Netflix talk show, where he talked about Aryan's career ambitions.

On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told Dave that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

'He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me,' Shah Rukh had said.

***

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Son Graduates

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrta Shirodkar/Instagram

Gautam Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son, completed his graduation from a university in New York.

The proud parents and their daughter Sitara were present at his convocation ceremony.

Mahesh Babu writes, 'My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you'll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you're always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni.'

Namrata's sweet message to her son: 'My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams.

'Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much.'