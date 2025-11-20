Is This Kriti's Boyfriend?

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon extended a cute birthday wish to her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor shared a selfie with Kabir from what appears to be a beach vacation.

'Happy Birthday to the one I can be stupid with! May this world never change the good heart you have!' Kriti posted.

Kriti has been reportedly dating Kabir for a while, and they have been spotted at vacations and parties.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon, flanked by Kabir Bahia and Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti recently attended the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi with Kabir and her Bediya co-star Varun Dhawan, and posted pictures from the stadium.

Kriti confirmed her relationship for the first time on the series, Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle, without naming anyone, stating that 'he's not from the industry'. She also said that they met at a party.

Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of the UK-based travel agency Southall Travel. He shares a close bond with M S Dhoni; Sakshi Dhoni is, in fact, his birthday twin.

Kriti has made it clear that she's not getting married this year!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff