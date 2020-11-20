News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Inside Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebrations

PIX: Inside Sakshi Dhoni's birthday celebrations

By Rediff Cricket
November 20, 2020 10:37 IST
Sakshi Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram
 

Sakshi Dhoni turned 32 on November 19.

Sakshi, daughter Ziva and husband Mahendra Singh are in Dubai and were joined by close friends to ring in her birthday as the clock struck 12.

Sakshi Dhoni

The birthday girl posted a picture with friend Kabir Bahia who turned 21 with a caption, 'Happy Bday twin! @k.a.b.b.s'.

Her Instagram stories showed her cricket legend husband with Ziva in his arms while birthday cakes were placed on the table.

Sakshi Dhoni

In another picture, Sakshi can be feeding Kabir a piece of his giant birthday cake with Ziva alongside with a background of golden and black balloons.

Matching the theme of the party, Sakshi looked gorgeous in a shimmering outfit.

Rediff Cricket
