Inside Tara Sutaria's Mumbai Home

Tara Sutaria, who will be seen next in the Yash starrer Toxic alongside Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, turns 30 on November 19.
It's a good time as any to take a peek into her stunning Mumbai home.
Namrata Thakker gives us a guided tour.
Tara's living room is what dreams are made of. Tranquil, inviting and pleasing to the eyes.
She lives in the Pali Hill neighbourhood of Bandra in northwest Mumbai.
Here's the wide angle view of the living space.
The black-and-white striped wall adds the right amount of drama, breaking the monotony without disrupting the aesthetics.
The dining space looks cozy and chic, thanks to the wooden table and those beautiful candle holders.
And how gorgeous is the night view?
Want to make your home look upscale and luxurious? Opt for white walls with dark brown flooring.
When your home screams opulence, every corner is a good place to click beautiful pictures.
Cute li'l corner dedicated to memorable pictures!
Tara's favourite place to pose -- a big balcony with plenty of sunlight.
Different view, different corner of the living area.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff