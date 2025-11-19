HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Inside Tara Sutaria's Mumbai Home

Inside Tara Sutaria's Mumbai Home

By NAMRATA THAKKER
November 19, 2025 09:58 IST

Tara Sutaria, who will be seen next in the Yash starrer Toxic alongside Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, turns 30 on November 19.

It's a good time as any to take a peek into her stunning Mumbai home.

Namrata Thakker gives us a guided tour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara's living room is what dreams are made of. Tranquil, inviting and pleasing to the eyes.

She lives in the Pali Hill neighbourhood of Bandra in northwest Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Here's the wide angle view of the living space.

The black-and-white striped wall adds the right amount of drama, breaking the monotony without disrupting the aesthetics.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

The dining space looks cozy and chic, thanks to the wooden table and those beautiful candle holders.

And how gorgeous is the night view?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Want to make your home look upscale and luxurious? Opt for white walls with dark brown flooring.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

When your home screams opulence, every corner is a good place to click beautiful pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Cute li'l corner dedicated to memorable pictures!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara's favourite place to pose -- a big balcony with plenty of sunlight.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Different view, different corner of the living area.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
