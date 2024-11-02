News
Home  » Movies » Family Time For Stars This Diwali

Family Time For Stars This Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 02, 2024 08:58 IST
Film families celebrate Diwali with memorable pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy NTR Jr/Instagram

Jr NTR, wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram make the perfect family portrait.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde with her parents Latha and Manjunath Hegde, writes, 'The aromas of homemade chaklis and shankarpalis floating through the house, sparkling lights and Lakshmi Puja festivities. Happiest times Happy Diwali from ours to yours Only and Only love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Suniel Shetty with wife Mana, daughter Athiya and son-in-law K L Rahul.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari with her parents Namrata and Shailesh Wagh, sister Kasturi, brother Arnav and their Dalmatian Miso.

'The centre of my universe. The reason for who I am and what I dream to become! -- My Aai, Baba, Kastu, Arry & Miso. PS. What's a family photo without some chaos. Happy Diwali ~ शुभ दिपावली. From all of us to each one of y'all'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta with husband Vicky Mehra, daughter Masaba and son-in-law Satydeep Mishra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda with mom Madhavi, dad Deverakonda Govardhan Rao and brother Anand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor with father Shakti Kapoor aunt Padmini Kolhapure and uncle Pradeep Sharma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

The Deol Men: Sunny Deol with sons Karan and Rajveer, brother Bobby Deol and his son Dharam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar performs pooja with daughter Roohi and son Yash,

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruthi Seth/Instagram

Shruti Seth with Danish Aslam and daughter Alina.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
