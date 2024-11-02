Family Time For Stars This Diwali

Film families celebrate Diwali with memorable pictures on social media.
Jr NTR, wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram make the perfect family portrait.
Pooja Hegde with her parents Latha and Manjunath Hegde, writes, 'The aromas of homemade chaklis and shankarpalis floating through the house, sparkling lights and Lakshmi Puja festivities. Happiest times Happy Diwali from ours to yours Only and Only love.'
Suniel Shetty with wife Mana, daughter Athiya and son-in-law K L Rahul.
Sharvari with her parents Namrata and Shailesh Wagh, sister Kasturi, brother Arnav and their Dalmatian Miso.
'The centre of my universe. The reason for who I am and what I dream to become! -- My Aai, Baba, Kastu, Arry & Miso. PS. What's a family photo without some chaos. Happy Diwali ~ शुभ दिपावली. From all of us to each one of y'all'
Neena Gupta with husband Vicky Mehra, daughter Masaba and son-in-law Satydeep Mishra.
Vijay Deverakonda with mom Madhavi, dad Deverakonda Govardhan Rao and brother Anand.
Shraddha Kapoor with father Shakti Kapoor aunt Padmini Kolhapure and uncle Pradeep Sharma.
The Deol Men: Sunny Deol with sons Karan and Rajveer, brother Bobby Deol and his son Dharam.
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani.
Karan Johar performs pooja with daughter Roohi and son Yash,
Shruti Seth with Danish Aslam and daughter Alina.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com