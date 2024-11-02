Kiara-Sid's Diwali Love Story

Film folk are busy making memories on Diwali with families, and they share some with us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra get lovey-dovey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, seen here with Natasha Dalal, revealed that their daughter's name is Lara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam performs pooja with husband Aditya Dhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Diwali in Chandigarh with wife Tahira Kashyap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi, seen here with wife Priyanka Alva , says, 'Diwali has always held a special place in my heart. It's a festival that brings family and friends together. Sending lots of good wishes and love from me and mine to you and yours. Have a joyous Diwali filled with love, laughter, and light, my IG family.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kartik Tana/Instagram

Karishma Tanna makes a Kodak moment with husband Varun Bangera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Puran Singh/Instagram

Archana Puran Singh shares a laugh with husband Parmeet Sethi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashish Vidyarthi/Instagram

Ashish Vidyarthi with wife Rupali Barua.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik with husband Ronnit Biswas writes, 'Iss Diwali aisa pataka bano jo kisi se na jale. Happy Diwali.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com