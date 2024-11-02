Kiara-Sid's Diwali Love Story

Film folk are busy making memories on Diwali with families, and they share some with us.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra get lovey-dovey.
Varun Dhawan, seen here with Natasha Dalal, revealed that their daughter's name is Lara.
Yami Gautam performs pooja with husband Aditya Dhar.
Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Diwali in Chandigarh with wife Tahira Kashyap.
Vivek Oberoi, seen here with wife Priyanka Alva , says, 'Diwali has always held a special place in my heart. It's a festival that brings family and friends together. Sending lots of good wishes and love from me and mine to you and yours. Have a joyous Diwali filled with love, laughter, and light, my IG family.'
Karishma Tanna makes a Kodak moment with husband Varun Bangera.
Archana Puran Singh shares a laugh with husband Parmeet Sethi.
Ashish Vidyarthi with wife Rupali Barua.
Kavita Kaushik with husband Ronnit Biswas writes, 'Iss Diwali aisa pataka bano jo kisi se na jale. Happy Diwali.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com