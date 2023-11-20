News
Is Karan Johar A Home Breaker?

Is Karan Johar A Home Breaker?

Source: ANI
November 20, 2023 16:42 IST
Karan Johar's Students Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen on his coffee couch in the next episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8.

On Monday, KJo took to Instagram and dropped the new promo of the season's next episode.

He captioned the post, 'THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love...stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!!'

In the promo, Varun can be seen talking about how Karan initiates controversies and quirked, 'In my dad's film, there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode.'

 

Welcoming the handsome hunks on the couch, Karan said, 'They're ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Kens without their Barbies.'

The trio in the promo also took a stroll down memory lane and shared Varun's fun banter on the sets of KJo's film My Name is Khan where he used to charge fans for a picture with Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan also asked Sidharth, 'One thing Varun has that you don't?' to which Sid jokingly answered, 'A big ass.'

'He has a bubble butt,' Karan added.

Varun and Sidharth made their acting debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, which also starred Alia Bhatt.

Koffee With Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: ANI
