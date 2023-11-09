Did Sara-Ananya Date the Same Man?

The latest episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 8 brought Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to the couch.

While the two 'highly inflammable girls' opened up about their link-up rumours, dating the same man, dealing with box-office failures, and so much more, KJo also took a trip down memory lane and spilt the beans on his infamous rifts with BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol.

Mohnish Singh brings us the key highlights from today's episode.

Who is Ananya's Night Manager?!

Karan Johar kicked-off the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 by asking Ananya Panday about his alleged relationship with The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

'How are you managing your nights?' KJo asked her.

To this, Ananya quipped, 'Honestly as well as my days. All my days and nights are managed well.'

Pulling her legs further, KJo asked her, 'You have not been a bit Gumraah in love?' 'Ashiqui aise hi hoti hai,' replied Ananya.

The actress then slapped her forehead and said to herself: 'Stop talking!'

She further said that people should not deny or accept a relationship. They should do what works best for them.

Sara's Dating Diary

Karan then shifted his attention to Sara Ali Khan and asked her about link-up rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill.

Rolling her eyes, the actress responded, 'You have got the wrong Sara, guys! The whole world is after the wrong Sara.'

KJo asked, 'Do you mean Sara Tendulkar?'

To this, Sara said, 'I don't mean, but I think so.'

Sara added that she never ever dated Shubman Gill.

Who is Orry?

Orry, a.k.a. Orhan Awatramani, is someone who is all over the Internet these days, but people have no idea who he is and what he does for a living.

Sara and Ananya both share a great friendship with him, but they too have no idea what he actually does.

When Karan asked, 'Who is Orry, the world wants to know?',

Sara said, 'He is a man of many things, he is a really funny person.'

To this, Ananya added, 'I think he is going by -- Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself.'

Karan seemed unsatisfied with their answer.

Dating the Same Man

Karan moved ahead by asking the two ladies in the house how was it dating the same man, Kartik Aryan.

He asked them if it's fine. While Ananya chose to keep quiet, Sara responded by saying that it is not always easy.

'I don't want to say that it's easy because then it comes across as a little bit more frivolous than it is,'

Sara added that she does get invested and it does affect you and one needs to rise beyond that.

She said she has realised that there are no permanent predicaments in this business and that there are no permanent friendships and rivalries in the business.

Karan on His Infamous Rifts with Kareena and Kajol

Sara's comment led KJo take a trip down memory lane and talk about his infamous past rifts with his closest friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol.

He said twice in his life, he had differences with his close friends.

'One was with Kareena way back in 2003. We didn't speak for a year-and-a-half. It was over a film, it was over Kal Ho Na Ho.

And it was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that actually she called me.

She was silent, I was silent. She was like, 'I don't know what to say'. 'I said, 'Don't say anything, I know you are there'.

Karan added that when he passed away, Kareena was in Bangkok, and the two still had not mended.

The point she landed from her shoot, she visited his home.

'We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again,' he added.

Talking about his rift with Kajol, Karan said, 'It happened years later, with Kajol, which was also like such an emotional bond. We felt we would never be together, both landed up.

'I remember messaging Kajol when my babies were born and we haven't spoken in two years. I just sent her images of Yash and Roohi.

'I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi.

'She messaged back and she said, 'I am just full of love right now'.

Month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done.'

Sara on Her Flops

KJo asked Sara if she had an eco-system that could tell her where she was going wrong.

Responding to his query, she said she 'definitely have that eco-system'.

'Mom doesn't mince her words about anything and I am thankful that I have surrounded myself by an ecosystem of friends that really do keep me real,'

Sara added that it's not just about acknowledging the fact that her film Love Aaj Kal wasn't a good performance.

'It's about actually understanding the larger ramifications of that. I actually think that the way that Love Aaj Kal or Coolie No. 1 not doing well affected me is way more deep-rooted than I even realized.'

What Kind of Wives Would Ananya and Janhvi Kapoor Make For?

During the course of the show, Sara revealed what kind of wives would her friends Ananya and Janhvi Kapoor make for.

While Janhvi is the sort who would fast for her husband's good health in Tirupati, Sara said Ananya will probably take off for a bachelorette, yet will stay glued to her guy via video call all the time.

Sara Exposes THIS Lie about Stars

During her rapid-fire round, Sara was asked about the one lie that most actors and actresses tell on social media.

Without mincing her words, she called out stars who edit their pictures and tag them as natural on social media.

She further added that the pap videos expose their true selves.