Home  » Movies » Is Janhvi Getting Married?

Is Janhvi Getting Married?

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 26, 2024 10:15 IST
Jacqueline holidays in Paris...Rashmi's fusion wear... Abhishek wants to talk...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor dresses up like a bride and treats Instagram to some close-up shots.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez holidays in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Like Rashmi Gautam's fusion wear?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif dazzles in gold.

 

Guess who this actress is?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande Jain/Instagram

That's Ankita Lokhande holidaying in Zanzibar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan gets ready for his next film titled I Want To Talk. It will be directed by Shoojit Sircar, and also stars Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goodard and Johnny Lever. It is slated to release on November 22.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas wishes wife Lidiya on their wedding anniversary: 'Celebrating a decade of amazing love and togetherness! Each moment has been a cherished adventure, and I look forward to all the incredible journeys still to come. Here's to making memories, laughing together, and enduring love! Cheers to many more beautiful years ahead!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
