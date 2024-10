Guess Who Aditi Is Partying With?

Trust Bollywood to know how to mix business with pleasure.

Aditi Rao Hydari attends a dinner party to welcome Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia channels her boss lady vibe.

Mouni Roy arrives with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Nora Fatehi, Robert Kyncl and Anjula Acharia -- better known as Priyanka Chopra's manager -- had gotten together just a week ago at New York's All That Glitters annual Diwali Ball.

Pragya Yadav and Rasha Thadani.

Pragya's husband, Abhishek Kapoor.

Tiger Shroff looks unrecognisable.

Vijay Varma.

Sobhita Dhulipala catches up with Abhay Deol.

Fardeen Khan.

Aparshakti Khurana.

R Madhavan.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

The party was hosted by publicist Rohini Iyer, front, right. Journalist Barkha Dutt, back, right, made a rare appearance at a Bollywood party. Also in the frame: Aditi and Anjula, back, left.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com