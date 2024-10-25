Grab A Thrill Pill On OTT This Week

Troubled twins, dangerous cults, portent dreams, telepathic kids, World War III, yakuza clans... Sukanya Verma lists the many options on OTT this week.

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the first part of Tyler Perry's thriller series, a stripper struggling to make ends meet has a brush with the crazy workings of a family-run cosmetic giant in Atlanta.

Do Patti

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Playing a double role for the first time, Kriti Sanon plays a pair of twins obsessing over the same guy ensuing in much drama and a scene of crime for Kajol, playing a cop for the first time, to investigate.

Zwigato

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

An impressive Kapil Sharma leaves his comedian imagery aside to slip under the skin of a food delivery rider and anxious family man struggling to survive against a doddering economy of a post-pandemic era under Nandita Das' keen direction.

The Bikeriders

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Danny Lyon's The Bikeriders captures the culture and journey of a midwestern motorcycle club in 1960s America.

Before

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Billy Crystal stars as a bereaved husband and child psychiatrist treating a troubled kid revealing a curious connection to his past in the 10-part psychological thriller.

The Last Night at Tremore Beach

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Based on Mikel Santiago's bestseller, the limited series documents a divorced pianist taking refuge in a remote Irish seaside home only to find himself hit by lightning as well as haunted by uncanny premonitions.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

The beloved video game gets the OTT treatment in a six-part series set in two criss-crossing timelines exploring the changing dynamics between four childhood friends against the backdrop of the Japanese mafia.

Family Pack

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In a Jumanji like twist, a card game comes to life and transports the family playing it to a medieval village where they must take on werewolves for survival.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

For those curious about Furiosa's origins story from events set a couple of decades before she demonstrated her one-armed daredevilry in Mad Max: Fury Road and Chris Hemsworth as her demented opponent, look no further.

Don't Move

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A drugged woman must protect herself from a killer on the loose in the forests of Big Sur 20 minutes before paralysing effects kick in as part of Don/t Move edge-of-the-seat survival.

Kadaisi Ulaga Por

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

The year is 2028 and India, along with several other nations, is slapped with sanctions for resisting a China led coalition to replace the United Nations resulting in a Third World War like situation in Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's dystopian drama.

Hellhound Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Religious cults and hellish demons return with a vengeance for the much-hyped second season of the South Korean drama.

The Miranda Brothers

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

A young man and his adopted brother grow up dreaming of becoming star footballers until the mysterious death of their mom turns their lives upside down in Sanjay Gupta's latest offering set in Goa.

Territory

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the absence of a clear heir of the world's largest cattle farm, a battle for succession commences and it's as ferocious as it gets.