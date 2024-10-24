'Bobby Deol Has Made Kanguva Larger'

'After meeting him, I learned what brother from another mother actually meant,' Suriya said, looking fondly at Bobby.

IMAGE: Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and Suriya. Photograph: ANI Photo

The anticipation is heating up for Suriya;s Kanguva, which promises a pulsating new addition to the growing genre of 'pan India' cinema.

The Tamil superstar was in Mumbai to promote his latest film, which also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

The leading trio greeted an enthusiastic crowd present at the venue, whistling and cheering them on.

They were joined by Producer Gnanavel Raja, music Composer Devi Sri Prasad and Jayantilal Gada, whose Pen Studios will present the film in the Hindi market.

A massive cut-out of Suriya and Bobby in their Kanguva avatars was put up, which added drama to the event. The stars graciously obliged their fans with selfies before heading for the press conference.

IMAGE: Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and Suriya take a selfie in front of the eager crowd. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanguva The Movie/Instagram

The event kicked off with a special showcase of the Hindi trailer of Kanguva that presents Suriya and Bobby's never-seen-before avatars under Director Siruthai Siva's vision. The trailer hints at a violent clash between two tribes with a lot of fantasy elements and stunning visuals.

Suriya heaped praises on his director Siva (known for commercial entertainers such as Viswasam, Veeram and Annaatthe) and promised that the upcoming film will be 'a never-seen-before' experience.

Bobby Deol continues his evil streak after Animal as he plays the antagonist opposite Suriya in his Tamil debut. The actor calls himself "incredibly lucky" to be able to work in a new industry.

"I don't find any difference between our industry and their industry; it's the same," he said, adding, "I am very blessed. It feels like I am dreaming that I bagged yet another film after Animal. Every actor dreams of getting good projects. I am very lucky to have gotten this."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanguva The Movie/ Instagram

Bobby said he 'manifested' this film as he has always been an admirer of Suriya's work.

"When I was approached for Kanguva for the first time, and the minute they mentioned Suriya, I got very excited because his films always have an impact. But things didn't materialise at that time. Later, I approached them and said I wanted to do the film since I loved the story. I manifested this film."

Even though the two leading heroes are going after each other's blood in the film, the equation they have in off screen is heart-warming.

"After meeting him, I learned what brother from another mother actually meant," Suriya said, looking fondly at Bobby.

"Even before Animal was released, he had the conviction that this film would also work wonders. He made this an Indian film. He has made the film larger."

When asked about their bonding on sets, Bobby shared, "When we met on set, it felt like I knew him for years. Despite being a big star, he is so humble. We kept talking about our families with each other."

IMAGE: Devi Sri Prasad, Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanguva The Movie/ Instagram

After making her Telugu debut earlier with Kalki 2898 AD, Disha will step into Tamil industry with Kanguva.

She expressed her excitement on being a part of "incredible" team and said, "Every day for me was learning and literally coming to set to say, 'Oh, I am going to workshop.' I was getting to work with incredible people, incredible director, actors. I had a blast and we literally became a mini family on the set. They took care of me."

The actor was all praise for Suriya.

"Suriya sir made sure I am comfortable. He is amazing. His eyes speak the most. He is most humble and kind," she said.

The makers have decided to keep Disha's character under wraps, and her absence in the trailer might disappoint her fans.

"Bobby sir and I actually didn't have many things to do together. We shot a lot, but not as much," she explains.

Kanguva is set for theatrical release on November 14.