Make-UpCheck: Has Kareena Done It Right?

Now, you can visit Alia's shop... Tara is festive-ready... Kangana is on holiday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor does 'fittings and what's app make up checks' with Kareena Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'I am so, so excited to announce that we have opened our very first Ed-a-Mamma store' says Alia Bhatt, about her children's clothing line company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria is festive-ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

'Our children are named after great warriors, I love to explore history of Bharat and its hot blooded great Kshatriya warriors. Also nice to have a family vacation in our favourite place Rajasthan,' says Kangana Ranaut, giving us a peek into her holiday.

'After visiting our Kuldevi temple we went to Chittorgarh fort and visited Mira Bai's palace and her temple. Palace was impressive and the temple was divine. In Mira Bai's temple Lord Krishna's Pratima is worshipped with a small murti of Meera Bai in his feet. I sat there and meditated when I opened my eyes I realised Krishna's Pratima has pale/white skin not his usual dark skin, very delicate feminine bones and facial features also straight long light brown hair.

'Then I looked at Mira Bai and realised they both are the same person. In that temple probably Krishna is worshipped in Mira's form. This visual moved me so deeply that my face was full of tears. She was not Mira she was Krishna. When you are full of him there is no you, only him.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna shares a picture with Akshay Kumar and writes, 'After seeing these pictures you could also say that I believe in carrying my own halo wherever I go.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur looks radiant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar indulges in some Diwali sweets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

It's time for Sidharth Malhotra!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Like Tina Datta's earrings?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli catches the golden light.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeep Singh/Instagram

Like you like the Doordarshan serial Fauji, where everyone first discovered Shah Rukh Khan?

Then, there's good news for you!

Fauji 2 shoot begins, and Producer Sandip Singh updates us, 'Lights, Camera, Action! Journey towards remaking the nostalgia begins. Fauji 2 shooting kicks off in Pune, Symbiosis College. Coming Soon on DD National.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com