Salman-Shah Rukh Pray With Eknath Shinde

Last updated on: September 25, 2023 16:25 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's home to attend Ganpati pooja on Sunday.

It was a houseful event, as Asha Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Ameesha Patel, Rajkumar Hirani, Esha Gupta, Udit Narayan, Shekhar Suman, Alka Yagnik, Pankaj Tripathi, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Rashami Desai were also present.

Shah Rukh Khan with Dr Shrikant Shinde, left, the Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan and the CM's son.

Salman Khan is accompanied by sister Aprita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

The Mumbai police made sure Salman's security is intact. The superstar has received death threats from the Laurence Bishnoi gang.

Photograph: ANI/X

Salman and Shah Rukh with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Pooja Hegde.

She finds company in Eknath Shinde's daughter-in-law Vrushali Shinde.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal performs aarti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun was accompanied by daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar