Is Aamir Starring In Coolie Sequel?

After making a whistle-worthy cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, Aamir Khan will now star in a full-fledged movie with the director.

And no, it's not a sequel to the Rajinikanth starrer.

Aamir tells Subhash K Jha, "I did Coolie for my love of him."

Aamir, are you doing the film with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Of course, I am.

You are quoted in a viral screen shot on X, saying Coolie was a mistake and badly made.

I've never said anything like this. You know me for 40 years. Am I the kind of person to say make such cheap statements?

Absolutely not. In fact, the screenshot looks fake.

Such things damage films and relationships.

Fake videos must stop.

I have the highest regards for Rajini sir.

I did Coolie for my love of him.

I didn't charge any money for it.

Working with him was all the remuneration I needed.

Is the sequel to Coolie with you happening?

I was never supposed to do a sequel to Coolie.

I am doing a separate film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, not a sequel to Coolie at all.

But your film with Lokesh is on?

Yeah, very much so.

And you would be playing the character whom we saw at the end of Coolie?

No, no. It's an entirely different script.

It's an action film, and we start next year.

