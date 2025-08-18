'There's Something I Haven't Done Before In Coolie'

'Playing a negative role was a positive experience for me, doing things I'd never do in real life.'

Nagarjuna plays the villain for the first time in his career in Coolie.

But there's another first for him in the film.

He makes the big reveal to Subhash K Jha, adding, "I have dubbed in all three languages -- Telugu, Tamil and Hindi -- for the first time."

You play a villain in Coolie.

I haven't played a villain before; that was the fun of it.

The guy I play is really evil, so much so that when Lokesh (Kanagaraj, Director) came to me, I asked him, 'Can anyone really be so evil?'

He assured me that there are people who are even more evil than this.

Was it tough for the director to convince you?

Yes. When Lokesh came to me, I was hesitant.

I didn't know if I should do this, whether my audience would accept me in a negative role.

Lokesh had to narrate the role several times before he could convince me.

But now, I am glad I did this.

It's a change from the convention roles.

This guy in Coolie is a law unto himself. He does what he wants to.

There is no one to stop him, or so he thinks.

Playing a negative role was a positive experience for me, doing things I'd never do in real life.

There is something else which I haven't done before.

What is that?

I have dubbed in all three languages -- Telugu, Tamil and Hindi -- for the first time.

I don't know if other actors have done this, I am sure Kamal Haasan has done it.

Another first was working with Rajinikanth.

Yes. I had known Rajini sir for many years but we had never worked together.

As a professional, everything you have heard about him is true. He is kind, humble, gentle, supportive and down-to-earth. It was a pleasure working with him.

This is his 50th year in films.

It is your 39th year in cinema.

Actually, much longer. Vikram (1986) was my first film as a leading man, but I started as a baby actor much earlier.

Your Hindi debut, Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva, is being re-released.

That film is one of my favourites. It still has grit, and relevance.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff