Will Vedika Pinto Be The Next Big Star?

IMAGE: Vedika Pinto in Nishaanchi.

After Aneet Padda, Bollywood gets ready for yet another promising actress to storm the big screen.

Vedika Pinto, who made her acting debut in Operation Romeo, is playing the lead in Anurag Kashyap's coming film Nishaanchi. Co-starring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, the action-comedy will hit theatres on September 19.

Before the movie releases, Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at Ms Pinto.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Mumbai girl Vedika Pinto isn't new to showbiz but the model-turned-actress is yet to have her BIG Bollywood break.

That should change with Nishaanchi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

After completing her schooling in Mumbai, Vedika graduated from the University of London.

We hear the 29 year old was always into dancing and participated in various national and international competitions during her school days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Ms Pinto first shot to fame in 2019 after she appeared in the music video Liggi which ]garnered over 200 million views on YouTube.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Exploring the city of love, Paris, in style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

In 2022, Vedika made her acting debut in Neeraj Panday's Operation Romeo and then starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Gumraah the next year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Goofing around with singer Armaan Malik.

The two did a music video together in 2022 titled Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

While Vedika doesn't come from an acting family, her father is a film business associate and she's friends with Sara Ali Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Here's Vedika enjoying a night out with Alizeh and other friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Apart from music videos and acting, Vedika has also modelled for Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Here's a throwback pic of Vedika from a Sabyasachi campaign.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Caught candid: Vedika with Anurag Kashyap.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff