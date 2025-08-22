HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meet Rachita Ram, The Cute-Faced Villain From Coolie

Meet Rachita Ram, The Cute-Faced Villain From Coolie

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read
August 22, 2025 10:33 IST

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest blockbuster, Coolie, featured several talented actors in significant cameo from across languages.

One of the most talked about such appearances was Rachita Ram who played Kalyani, the female antagonist.

Rachita is one of the top paid Kannada actors and has been working in the industry since 2013.

And the 'dimpled queen' of Kannada cinema has a versatile taste in fashion.

Rachita Ram, highest paid Kannada actor from Coolie

Though Rachita is disguised as a demure, girl-next-door in Coolie, she's quite the fashionista in real life and can pull off the snazziest of outfits with confidence.

 

Rachita Ram, kannada actor from Coolie

From timeless six yards to graceful ethnic wear, Rachita blends in like a natural style chameleon, owning every look.

 

Rachita Ram, kannada actor from Coolie

With jasmine flowers and statement jewellery, Rachita knows how to turn even a small event into a special occasion.

 

Rachita Ram, kannada actor from Coolie

She looks lovely in this bronze half sari acessorised with red glass bangles and pearl jewellery.

 

Who is Rachita Ram, the highest paid Kannada actor from Coolie

The way she has teamed the red slit dress with fitted denims is experimental, distinct and fashion-forward.

rachita ram, the highest paid kannada actor in 'coolie'

REDIFF STYLE
