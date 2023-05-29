News
IPL 2023: Vicky Kaushal's In The House

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 29, 2023 09:02 IST
IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a khaki-coloured outfit at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2023 final. Photographs: BCCI

The wait for this year's IPL champion continues as rain washed out play on Sunday.

One of those who waited for the game to get underway was Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who was was seen chatting up Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Operations and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla.

Vicky was also seen speaking to Lucknow Super Giants Skipper Krunal Pandya, who was at the stadium to cheer younger brother Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans captain.

The actor was at the IPL 2023 final to promote his quirky comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which releases in theatres this week.

IMAGE: Vicky is all smiles with Dada!

 

IMAGE: Vicky chats up Krunal Pandya.

 

IMAGE: Krunal catches up with Dada.

 

IMAGE: What's Rajiv Shukla telling Vicky?

 

IMAGE: Engrossed in conversation as rain plays spoilsport in Ahmedabad.
 
REDIFF CRICKET
