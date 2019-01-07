Inside scenes from the Golden Globes 2019

January 07, 2019 13:58 IST

Candid shots you will *not* see on the show!

There are so many beautiful moments from the Golden Globes that do not get telecast on television.

The 76th edition of the prestigious awards show saw its share of glamour, friendships and history.

We bring you some lovely behind-the-scenes pictures from the Globes.

Photograph: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal via Getty Images

Amy Adams hugs her Sharp Objects costar Patricia Clarkson warmly.

Both actresses have been nominated for their work in the film, but it was Patricia who won.

Photograph: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Lindt Chocolate

Before actress Carol Burnett, left, accepted the Carol Burnett TV Achievement Award, she caught up with friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ricky Martin/Instagram

Ricky Martin rocks his newborn daughter, as he gets ready for the Globes. Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef is just 12 days old.

Photograph: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Lindt Chocolate

And here's his look for the evening.

Photograph: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Lindt Chocolate

Green Book producer Octavia Spencer shared her table with the film's director Peter Farrelly, and actors Mahershala Ali, Viggo Mortensen and Linda Cardellini. The table also included nominee Claire Foy and Ron Meyer.

Octavia writes on Instagram: 'Getting ready for the biggest party of the season... oh and they give out awards, too!! Congratulations to all nominees!'

Green Book won three awards: Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Screenplay for Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly and Best Supporting Actor award for Mahershala Ali.

Photograph: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Lindt Chocolate

Denzel Washington gets clicked with wife Pauletta.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Can you guess who this actress is?

It's Jamie Lee Curtis!

The actress surprised everyone with her snow-white hair, which matched her dress.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Halle Berry catches up with Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira.

Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Photographers capture the stars, as other guests queue up to enter the venue.