Golden Globes 2019: On The Red Carpet

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 09:50 IST

A look at Hollywood's swish set at the Globes.

The 76th Golden Globe awards was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, and saw Hollywood's glamorous set in attendance.

Scenes from the red carpet.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

William Dafoe has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his work in At Eternity Gate. Here, he arrives with his wife, Giada Colagrande.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Regina King wins the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk.

She gave a rousing speech on gender equality in her projects: "I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce -- I’m making a vow and it’s going to be tough -- to make sure that everything that I produce is 50 percent women."

Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Antonio Banderas escorts his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Wendy Treece, Beau Bridges, Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges pose for the cameras.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum looks beautiful in pink, as she arrives with husband Sam Esmail.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And Hollywood's golden boys are here!

Hugh Grant and...

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

...Richard Gere!

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman enjoys her moment on the red carpet.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thandie Newton has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Westworld.



Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Dern, looking wow in red, has been nominated in the Best Actress category in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in The Tale.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Julianne Moore shows off her best profile.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his work in A Star Is Born, looks delighted in girlfriend Irina Shayk's company.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amber Heard looks radiant.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain picks black for the evening.

Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ben Stiller arrives with his daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller.