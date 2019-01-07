Golden Globes 2019: On The Red Carpet

A look at Hollywood's swish set at the Globes.
The 76th Golden Globe awards was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, and saw Hollywood's glamorous set in attendance.
Scenes from the red carpet.
William Dafoe has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his work in At Eternity Gate. Here, he arrives with his wife, Giada Colagrande.
Regina King wins the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk.
She gave a rousing speech on gender equality in her projects: "I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce -- I’m making a vow and it’s going to be tough -- to make sure that everything that I produce is 50 percent women."
Antonio Banderas escorts his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.
Wendy Treece, Beau Bridges, Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges pose for the cameras.
Emmy Rossum looks beautiful in pink, as she arrives with husband Sam Esmail.
And Hollywood's golden boys are here!
Hugh Grant and...
...Richard Gere!
Felicity Huffman enjoys her moment on the red carpet.
Thandie Newton has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Westworld.
Laura Dern, looking wow in red, has been nominated in the Best Actress category in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in The Tale.
Julianne Moore shows off her best profile.
Bradley Cooper, who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his work in A Star Is Born, looks delighted in girlfriend Irina Shayk's company.
Amber Heard looks radiant.
Jessica Chastain picks black for the evening.
Ben Stiller arrives with his daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller.
