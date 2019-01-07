Golden Globes 2019: The *inside* story

Last updated on: January 07, 2019 12:05 IST

We love Charlize Theron's look!

Stars sprucing up in designer numbers, spouting speeches galore... it's time for the 76th Golden Globes!

Charlize Theron, Alyssa Milano, Jessica Chastain and Allison Blaney's social media accounts tell us they're all set to let their hair down at Hollywood's second biggest party.

Hollywood takes the red carpet very seriously.

Julia Roberts, Gemma Chan, Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt, Timothee Chalamet, Lupita Nyong'O, Constance Wu, Bradley Cooper and Saoirse Ronan are some of our favourite looks at the do.

But Jamie Lee Curtis in dressed in white from head to toe and it's like a bizarre combination of Simi Garewal and Karl Lagerfield.

Nowadays, award ceremonies serve as public platforms to voice social concerns.

If last year showed its #MeToo and #TimesUp solidarity, 2019 continues to stand up for diversity.

As Killing Eve's Sandra Oh pointed out in her opening with co-host Andy Samberg, 'I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change.'

Emma Stone adds a touch of inadvertent humour when she yells, 'I'm sorry' after Oh states how Crazy Rich Asians "is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha."

It may be recalled Stone's whitewashed character in Aloha is a Chinese-Hawaiian mix.

But it's an excruciating 10 minutes of wishy-washy humour before the actual awards get underway.

And the first award of the evening goes to Michael Douglas -- Best Actor in Television-Comedy for The Kominsky Method. It's his fourth and dedicated to legendary daddy, Kirk Douglas.

Rolling Stones called Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 'the greatest Spider-Man epic of them all-and the coolest.'

The Globes agree as the latest from the Spidey stable beats Disney's Incredibles sequel to snag Best Animation.

Quick poll: Do you think it deserved the award?

Robb Stark's soul can finally rest in peace.

Richard Madden is taking a Golden Globe home for his solid portrayal in Bodyguard.

It's good day for Brits. Ben Whishaw's Best Supporting Actor win for TV Series A Very English Scandal certainly suggests so. But it's his Paddington fans breaking the internet.

Up next, Best Actress for TV Patricia Arquette drops the F-word, duly bleeped before transmission, Team Black Panther doing Wakanda Forever is pure awww and Carol Burnett receives the first ever, well, Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement on small screen.

"To all those who made my dreams come true and to all those out there who share the love I have for television and who yearn to be part of this unique medium who has been so good to me," she adds in her emotional speech.

Meanwhile, how HOT is Halle Berry? If this is what 52 looks like, bring it on. Twitter thinks so too.

Least surprising and most deserving: Roma, streaming on Netflix, grabs Best Foreign Film and Best Director wins for Alfonso Cuaron.

"This film would have not been possible without the specific colours that make me who I am. Gracias famila y gracias Mexico," says Cuaron in his acceptance speech.

Inclusivity, diversity, representation are no longer token phrases as talents like Mahershala Ali, Regina King and Darren Criss are fittingly rewarded for their artistry on the big screen and small.

Golden Globes host Sandra Oh is winning more than just the internet. Like a Best Actress-Television trophy for her acclaimed performance in Killing Eve.

Oh thanking her parents in Korean, and their sweet response is the best thing you'll see today.

It's beards day out as a devastatingly handsome Chris Pine steps forward to confer the Cecil B Demille honour on his Hell Or High Water co-star and Hollywood's original dude, Jeff Bridges. Seems like The Big Lebowski star is still somewhat in character as his speech trails off in a strange, STRANGE direction.

"I like to think of myself as a trim tab and all of us are trim tabs," he rambles even as the camera zooms in on Julianne Moore's baffled expression.

Patricia Clarkson's pointed wit is much appreciated whilst thanking director Jean-Marc Vallee post her Golden Globe victory for TV Series Sharp Objects: "You demanded everything of me except sex, which is exactly how it should be in our industry."

While on brilliant actresses, Olivia Colman emerged 'The Favourite' with her Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) win and thanked everything from sandwiches to her 'b****es' Emma Watson and Rachel Weisz in her hilarious, blanked out speech.

Christian Bale reminds us of his English origins in a frequently forgotten accent while thanking 'Satan' for inspiring him through his award-winning portrayal of American politician Dick Cheney in Vice. Twitter doesn't know what to make of it but the Church of Satan is mighty chuffed about this development.

Sorry Lady Gaga (who won for Best Original Song) but it's Glenn Close walking away with the shiny Globe for her work in The Wife.

Gaga Fans are hitting the roof but Close is turning on the waterworks with her speech that calls on women to be more than 'nurturers.'

"We have to follow our dreams. We have to say -- I can do that, and I should be allowed to do that," she said.

IMAGE: Rami Malek celebrates his Best Actor (Bohemian Rhapsody) win with the original team: Queen manager Jim 'Miami' Beach as well as Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May. Joining them are producer Graham King and Mike Meyers, who makes a cameo in Bohemian Rhapsody. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Our raving review of Bohemian Rhapsody mentioned how Rami Malek is 'unbelievably good at evoking Freddie Mercury's electric stage energy'.

The folks at Golden Globes share our enthusiasm resulting in back-to-back Best Actor and Best Drama wins for this love song to Queen's legendary frontman.

Malek signs off with a heartfelt thank you to him: "Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous. Muaah."

We are the champions, once again.

And the (after) party goes on -- whether you're signing off with burger and better half like Hollywood's ultimate Pretty Woman Julia Roberts...

...Or hanging out with mommy like Beautiful Boy's Timothee Chalamet.