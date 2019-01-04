Bollywood's BIGGEST Flops of 2018

January 04, 2019 09:15 IST

These films failed to charm the audiences.

There have been many surprise hits in 2018, and even more surprising failures.

Some biggies just could not cover the distance and turned out to be damp squibs at the box office.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the flops of 2018.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Box office collection: Rs 145 crore

This one was a rude shock.

Even with an impressive cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, Thugs folded up at a mere Rs 145 crore after opening at Rs 50.75 crore.

The reviews were so poor that the film gave birth to innumerable memes!

Zero

Box office collection: Rs 100 crore (expected)

When Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai came together and roped in Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as the leading ladies, it seemed they had a guaranteed blockbuster.

Ironically, the film is struggling to reach the Rs 100 crore mark.

Living up to its name, Zero neither took an opening nor did it sustain in the theatres.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Box office collection: Rs 37.73 crore

After Padmaavat and Stree, one would have assumed that the Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor combination would create a lot of interest.

However, that wasn't the case with Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which was dull right from the time the promos came out.

The film did not even take a start and poor reviews sealed its fate.

Aiyaary

Box office collection: Rs 18.22 crore

If the release date hadn't fluctuated as much as it did, this Neeraj Pandey film may have sustained at the box office.

But when it arrived, not many were aware about this spy drama starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.

A well-made film, it ultimately went unnoticed.

Fanney Khan

Box office collection: Rs 10.55 crore

Fanney Khan created a lot of buzz when its cast -- Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao -- was announced.

But the promo showed that it was not a romance but a father-daughter tale.

The film's script and direction was also unimpressive.

Namaste England

Box office collection: Rs 8.10 crore

When Vipul Shah announced that he was making Namaste England as a follow-up to his hit Namaste London, many expected Akshay Kumar's chemistry with Katrina Kaif to be replicated in the Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra movie.

But that did not happen and the audiences were not enthused by what Namaste London had to offer.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Box office collection: Rs 9.60 crore

The third in this series, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se brought the franchise to an end.

There were no takers for this all-Deol affair, as the lifetime numbers are just marginally better than the first day collections of Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (Rs 7.2 crore).

Ironically, even though the latest installment is a theatrical disaster, it is a hit on the satellite circuit.

Paltan

Box office collection: Rs 7.50 crore

J P Dutta returned to direction with Paltan, but there was no excitement in the trade circles. Even the audiences could not care less.

Arjun Rampal spearheaded the war drama that almost came unannounced and could not get a respectable release.

The film had a terrible opening and folded up even before scored double digit at the box office.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Box office collection: Rs 6.68 crore

Just like Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the Saheb Biwi aur Gangster franchise seems to have run its course with its third installment.

Even though Sanjay Dutt headlined the film, the spirit of Tigmanshu Dhulia's betrayal drama was lost in the narrative.

Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill tried to spice matters up but audience wasn't interested.

Helicopter Eela

Box office collection: Rs 4.13 crore

One expected Kajol's Helicopter Eela to fare better, considering she does such few films.

The leading lady did speak quite fondly and positively about the film at all forums, but her voice doesn't seem to have reached the audiences.

Director Pradeep Sarkar has made some interesting films in the past but Helicopter Eela isn't one of them.