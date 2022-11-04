News
OTT: Brahmastra, PS-1, Minions And More!

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 04, 2022 09:24 IST
Magic, mythology, mystery, minions -- it's a fun, Fun, FUN menu on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them out.

 

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi

After making a killing at the box office, Ayan Mukerji's mythological superhero fantasy is ready to take OTT streaming by storm through its classic good versus evil saga, starring real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

 

Ponniyan Selvan: 1
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Mani Ratnam's star-studded extravaganza brings Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part epic novel to life in his grand depiction of the Chola kingdom and its many battles and betrayals.

 

Enola Holmes 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Millie Bobby Brown's spirited act as the equally gifted kid sister of celebrated sleuth Sherlock Holmes hits all the right notes. The young actress returns in the role to solve her very first case -- officially.

 

See How They Run
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

Set in 1950s West End London, a crew member's death, while filming a movie based on Agatha Christie's popular play, draws a beat inspector and newbie constable's attention ensuing in a whodunit that's more comic than curious.

 

Tadka
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Foodies may want to check out Prakash Raj's long delayed remake of Malayalam film Salt ‘n’ Pepper starring Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal.

 

Bullet Train
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Brad Pitt plays a luckless hitman called Ladybug, determined to get the job done, while out and aboard on the world’s fastest train in this wacky action comedy.

 

Minions: The Rise of Gru
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Curious about Gru's origins story? Rewind to 1970s where his adventures around an evil bunch and the adorable as ever minions ensue in much cheer and challenges.

 

My Policeman
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Based on a novel by Bethan Roberts set in 1950s Brighton, My Policeman dives into a complicated love triangle between a gay cop, his schoolteacher wife and the museum curator he's attracted to.

 

Inside Man
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Everybody is a murderer, you just have to meet the right person, believes law lecturer-turned-death row prisoner Jefferson Grieff, played by the versatile Stanley Tucci. To learn more, catch this mesmerising four-part series.

 

The Ghost
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Nagarjuna slips into daredevil mode as a former agent forced back in action after his sister and niece's lives are thrown in jeopardy.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
