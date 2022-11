Ever since Priyanka Chopra arrived in India, she's been busy!

The actress is in the country promoting her hair care brand, Anomaly. After its Mumbai run, PeeCee took it to New Delhi.

Priyanka wears a denim-on-denim pantsuit with a matching bralette by designer Ronny Kobo.

She colours her lips a dark berry, adds a dash of bronzer and slightly kohls her eyes.

Yes, hair care isn't the only thing Priyanka's promoting. She's giving out love too.

Here's to seeing more of PeeCee on her home turf!