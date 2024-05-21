Ranbir, SRK, Salman, Aamir Vote

Bollywood's superstars made sure to cast their vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, with their families.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan exercise their right, and set an example for their young son, AbRam.

Suhana Khan accompanies her parents.

Mumbai's sweltering heat -- and a T-shirt soaked in sweat -- did not stop Salman Khan from stepping out to cast his vote.

Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao show off their inked fingers.

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan at the polling booth.

Flying back from Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes sure to do the right thing.

Vidya Balan with her father P R Balan.

Shilpa Shetty with mother Sunanda and sister Shamita.

Ranbir Kapoor bumps into Prem Chopra and his son-in-law Sharman Joshi at the polling station.

Rajkummar Rao casts his vote.

Ananya Panday and her parents Bhavana and Chunky Pandey have a message.

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Sanjay Dutt.

Jeetendra goes to vote with daughter Ekta Kapoor.

Saira Banu.

Shraddha Kapoor with her mother Shivangi, aunt Padmini Kolhapure and cousin Priyank Sharma.

Preity Zinta writes, 'Today is the most important day for the future of our city, our state and our country. Our choice today will impact every single day of our lives for the next 5 years so please don't give up on your power. Go out & vote for a better future.'

Kareena Kapoor accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan (not in the picture).

Sushmita Sen with daughter Renee and says, 'Our Country... Our responsibility!!!'

Gauahar Khan, seen here with mother Razia narrates her ordeal while casting the vote: 'Make the effort, Go find your booths, and vote!! Vote now! I had a very confusing and frustrating time to know that my n my family's names were missing from the address that I have lived at for 9 years.

'Only 1 person from the family had received the voting slip .. N the people who have left the building for years, their names were all present.

'Some of the people who were in charge were extremely rude, coz there were almost 100 people who were complaining of the same n requesting to let them vote with Aadhar cards at the same time.

'But I did not give up. I went looking from booth to booth in my area n finally found mine at my 15 year old address along with my senior citizen mom. She is the one who has taught me to be patriotic since childhood.

'My dad was the son of a freedom fighter. Alhamdulillah. I didn't want my vote to be wasted. As a citizen of the country it's my duty to vote and right in a democracy. I love my country and I feel responsible for it. Guys Plssssss go and vote.

'Find ur names and vote. Don't miss it. Many thanks to @mumbaipolice your officers are really helpful and kind in this whole process.

'The volunteers are doing their best. A bad encounter with one frustrated volunteer should not deter you from voting. GO VOTE! Jai Hind.'

'I voted against hate, did you?' asks Konkona Sen Sharma as she takes a selfie in an autorickshaw.

Daisy Shah.

Arjun Rampal.

Madhuri Dixit.

Sonakshi Sinha and mum Poonam Sinha.

Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh.

Suneil Shetty.

Govinda speaks to the media after casting his vote.

Mukta and Subhash Ghai.

Aamir Khan's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Gulzar with daughter Meghna Gulzar.